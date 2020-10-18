UFC on ESPN+ 38 Highlights: Jessica Andrade Stops Katlyn Chookagian With Body Shots

Jessica Andrade vs. Katlyn Chookagian was just as advertised.

The two fighters met in a women’s flyweight bout on Saturday night (October 17, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN+ 38 event from the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island.

Andrade made yet another statement when she scored a first-round knockout win thanks to back-to-back right hooks to the body.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Brutal body shots by @jessicammapro lead to the finish in her flyweight debut 😤 pic.twitter.com/xxJ2Hw08a0 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 18, 2020

SHE'S COMING FOR THE BELT 🏆



🇧🇷 @JessicaMMAPro stops the No. 1 contender in ONE ROUND.



[ Main event next on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/WTpWE2lSlD — UFC (@ufc) October 18, 2020

Andrade as riding a four-fight win streak with victories over Claudia Gadelha, Tecia Torres, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, and Rose before losing her previous bouts when she dropped the women’s strawweight title to Weili Zhang at UFC Shenzhen from the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. She then dropped a decision loss in a rematch against Rose Namajunas at UFC 251.

Chookagian was riding a two-fight winning streak and had gone 4-1 in her last five fights to get a title shot against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 247. She lost that fight by third round TKO, but rebounded with a decision win over Antonina Shevchenko in May 2020.

