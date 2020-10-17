UFC on ESPN+ 38 Results: Brian Ortega vs. Chan Sung Jung

UFC on ESPN+ 38 goes down tonight (Saturday, October 17, 2020) from the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung in a featherweight bout.

Ortega earned a 6-fight winning streak to get a title shot against then-UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway at the UFC 245 pay-per-view event. Holloway retained the title when he beat Ortega by fourth round TKO.

Jung entered this fight with a 3-2 record in his last five bouts. He’s only fought four times in the last four years with a win over Dennis Bermudez by KO in 2017, a loss to Yair Rodríguez, and a win over Renato Moicano by TKO in 2019. He scored the biggest win thus far in his MMA career when he beat Frankie Edgar at UFC Busan last December by first-round TKO.

The co-headliner will see a bout between Jessica Andrade and Katlyn Chookagian. Modestas Bukauskas vs. Jimmy Crute and Thomas Almeida vs. Jonathan Martinez finishes out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC on ESPN+ 38 results below:

Quick UFC on ESPN+ 38 Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Featherweight bout: Brian Ortega vs. Chan Sung Jung

Women’s flyweight bout: Jessica Andrade vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Light heavyweight bout: Modestas Bukauskas vs. Jimmy Crute

Welterweight bout: James Krause vs. Claudio Silva

Featherweight bout: Thomas Almeida vs. Jonathan Martinez

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)