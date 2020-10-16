Friday, October 16, 2020

UFC on ESPN+ 38 Weigh-In Results: All Fighters On Target

By Clyde Aidoo
Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

The UFC on ESPN+ 38 weigh-ins are complete, and all fighters were on target.

In the main event, Brain Ortega and Chan Sung Jung will square off. Brain Ortega shaved his trademark locks for charity (Locks of Love) and is now ready for war against the Korean Zombie for rights to be considered the #1 contender for Alexander Volkanovski’s featherweight championship. 

The co-main event will feature former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade taking on Katlyn Chookagian. Not unlike the main event, this fight has title implications involved, as Jessica Andrade is highly likely to face the flyweight champion with a victory here. Current champion Valentina Shevchenko has an upcoming title defense against Jennifer Maia at UFC 255, so the winner of that bout and the winner of Andrade/Chookagian may very well face off in early 2021.

Check out the full weigh-in results for UFC on ESPN+38 below!

MAIN CARD  (7 PM ET on ESPN+)

Brian Ortega (146) vs. Chan Sung Jung (146)

Katlyn Chookagian (126) vs. Jessica Andrade (126)

Jim Crute (206) vs. Modestas Bukauskas (206)

Claudio Silva (171) vs. James Krause (171)

Thomas Almeida (146) vs. Jonathan Martinez (146)

PRELIMINARY CARD (4 PM. ET) 

Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Guram Kutateladze (156)

Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs. Poliana Botelho (125)

Jun Yong Park (185) vs. John Phillips (186)

Jamie Mullarkey (156) vs. Fares Ziam (156)

Gadzhimurad Antigulov (206) vs. Maxim Grishin (205.5)

Said Nurmagomedov (136) vs. Mark Striegl (136)

