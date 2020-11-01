UFC on ESPN+ 39 Bonuses: Four Fighters Nab Performance Checks

The UFC on ESPN+ 39 bonuses have been released.

UFC on ESPN+ 39 took place inside the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the card was a middleweight clash between Anderson Silva and Urijah Hall.

This fight saw an inspired Silva and someone who was aggressive through the first two rounds. The third round almost finished it as Hall clipped him before landing some big shots before the sound of the bell. The end came in the fourth round when Hall dropped him before finishing him on the ground.

The former UFC middleweight champion had confirmed heading into this showdown that this would be his last fight as a pro-MMA fighter. UFC President Dana White has first mentioned this being a reality, but Silva seemed not to have decided just yet.

The co-main event saw more action between Bryce Mitchell and Andre Fili.

This fight reminded fans that Mitchell is special. He scored three takedowns in the first round alone. The second round saw Fili catch him with a flying knee after stuffing two takedowns. Mitchell did get takedowns throughout the remainder of the fight. Fili did have moments with his strikes, but Mitchell seemed to shine the brightest. Mitchell got the decision win.

With there being four fighter performance bonuses, there was no “Fight of the Night” honors. Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Miles Johns

Adrian Yanez

Alexander Hernandez

Kevin Holland

