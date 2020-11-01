Sunday, November 1, 2020

UFC on ESPN+ 39 Highlights: Urijah Hall TKO’s Anderson Silva

By Andrew Ravens

Anderson Silva put on a memorable performance in his possible retirement fight against Urijah Hall before he was finished. 

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout on Saturday night (October 31, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN+ 39 event from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Silva came out with more fire in the first round than what we had been saying. He was aggressive, pressing forward, looking for the kill. Hall was hesitant in the early going and biting on any movement from Silva.

A highlight of the fight came when Hall nearly finished the fight in the third round thanks to an overhand right. The end came in the fourth round when Hall dropped him before finishing him on the ground. 

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Silva entered this retirement fight by going 1-4 in his last five fights including two-fight losing streak to the likes of Israel Adesanya at UFC 234 by decision and Jared Cannonier at UFC 249 by injury. 

Hall hadn’t competed since he edged out Antonio Carlos Junior at the UFC Vancouver event in September 2019. Before that, he got a knockout win over Bevon Lewis at UFC 232 in December. Before these wins, he had a difficult time inside the cage the past several years after being hyped as the next big thing earlier in his career. He has only won two fight since November of 2015. He had dropped four of his past five contests with loses to Paulo Costa, Gegard Mousasi, Derek Brunson, and Robert Whittaker before UFC 232. 

UFC on ESPN+ 39 Results: Anderson Silva vs. Urijah Hall, Bryce Mitchell vs. Andrew Fili 

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 39. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

