UFC on ESPN+ 39 Highlights: Urijah Hall TKO’s Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva put on a memorable performance in his possible retirement fight against Urijah Hall before he was finished.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout on Saturday night (October 31, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN+ 39 event from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Silva came out with more fire in the first round than what we had been saying. He was aggressive, pressing forward, looking for the kill. Hall was hesitant in the early going and biting on any movement from Silva.

A highlight of the fight came when Hall nearly finished the fight in the third round thanks to an overhand right. The end came in the fourth round when Hall dropped him before finishing him on the ground.

Silva is down!

Close call for Silva at the end of RD 3!

Right before the bell to end Round 3, Hall dropped Anderson Silva

IT'S OVER!



Hall catches Silva and ends it with some ground strikes

Silva entered this retirement fight by going 1-4 in his last five fights including two-fight losing streak to the likes of Israel Adesanya at UFC 234 by decision and Jared Cannonier at UFC 249 by injury.

Hall hadn’t competed since he edged out Antonio Carlos Junior at the UFC Vancouver event in September 2019. Before that, he got a knockout win over Bevon Lewis at UFC 232 in December. Before these wins, he had a difficult time inside the cage the past several years after being hyped as the next big thing earlier in his career. He has only won two fight since November of 2015. He had dropped four of his past five contests with loses to Paulo Costa, Gegard Mousasi, Derek Brunson, and Robert Whittaker before UFC 232.

