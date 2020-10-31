UFC on ESPN+ 39 Results: Anderson Silva vs. Urijah Hall

UFC on ESPN+ 39 goes down tonight (Sat. October 31, 2020) from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Anderson Silva and Urijah Hall in a middleweight bout.

Silva entered this retirement fight by going 1-4 in his last five fights including two-fight losing streak to the likes of Israel Adesanya at UFC 234 by decision and Jared Cannonier at UFC 249 by injury.

Hall hadn’t competed since he edged out Antonio Carlos Junior at the UFC Vancouver event in September 2019. Before that, he got a knockout win over Bevon Lewis at UFC 232 in December. Before these wins, he had a difficult time inside the cage the past several years after being hyped as the next big thing earlier in his career. He has only won two fight since November of 2015. He had dropped four of his past five contests with loses to Paulo Costa, Gegard Mousasi, Derek Brunson, and Robert Whittaker before UFC 232.

The co-headliner will see a featherweight bout between Bryce Mitchell vs. Andre Fili. Kevin Holland vs. Charlie Ontiveros, Maurice Green vs. Greg Hardy, and Bobby Green vs. Thiago Moises finishes out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC on ESPN+ 39 results below:

Quick UFC on ESPN+ 39 Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Middleweight bout: Anderson Silva vs. Urijah Hall

Featherweight bout: Bryce Mitchell vs. Andre Fili

Middleweight bout: Kevin Holland vs. Charlie Ontiveros

Heavyweight bout: Maurice Green vs. Greg Hardy

Lightweight bout: Bobby Green vs. Thiago Moises

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)