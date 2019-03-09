UFC on ESPN + 4 Highlights: Alex Morono TKO’s Zak Ottow

Alex Morono TKO’s Zak Ottow in an impressive win.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC on ESPN + 4 from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. The finish of the fight happened in round one when Morono takes Ottow’s back and starts landing heavy punches. Ottow can’t escape and this one is over.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

The GREAT WHITE!@AlexMoronoMMA transitions from guillotine, to full mount to the back and finishes with some vicious GnP! #UFCWichita pic.twitter.com/jpWHI6H7qo — UFC (@ufc) March 9, 2019

