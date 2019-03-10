UFC on ESPN + 4 Highlights: Beneil Dariush Taps Drew Dober

Beneil Dariush taps Drew Dober.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC on ESPN + 4 from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. In the second round of this fight, Dariush was able to lock in the armbar for the win. He almost had a reverse triangle and then he adjusted to the armbar to get the finish.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Beneil Dariush hangs on to get the tap #UFCWichita pic.twitter.com/ZWtZ5X0srJ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 10, 2019

