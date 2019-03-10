UFC on ESPN + 4 Highlights: Blagoy Ivanov Gets Past Ben Rothwell

Blagoy Ivanov emerged past Ben Rothwell.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC on ESPN + 4 from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. There was no flash knockout but rather two big dudes throwing it all the way and Ivanov getting the decision win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Gruelling UD win for ivanov at #UFCWichita. How'd you score it? pic.twitter.com/X0fJuQsBUq — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) March 10, 2019

