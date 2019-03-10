UFC on ESPN + 4 Highlights: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Submits Curtis Millender

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos submits Curtis Millender.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC on ESPN + 4 from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. In the first-round, Zaleski jumps on his back and has hooks in. Zaleski under the chin as Millender scrambles and there’s the tap.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

