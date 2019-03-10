UFC on ESPN + 4 Highlights: Junior dos Santos Finishes Derrick Lewis

Junior dos Santos finishes Derrick Lewis in a fight that lived up to the hype.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC on ESPN + 4 from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. JDS was able to score a second-round TKO win over the title contender. Dos Santos landed a straight right, putting Lewis in big trouble. Then, he swarmed and put Lewis away.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

