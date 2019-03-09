UFC on ESPN + 4 Highlights: Matt Schnell Taps Louis Smolka

Matt Schnell taps out Louis Smolka.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC on ESPN + 4 from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. In round 1, Schnell switches to an armbar but then quickly reverts back to the triangle. It’s tight and Smolka taps out.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

