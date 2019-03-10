UFC on ESPN + 4 Highlights: Niko Price Stuns Tim Means

Niko Price stuns Tim Means.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC on ESPN + 4 from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. In the very first round, Price caught him with an overhand right that dropped Means and finished up with strikes on the ground.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

These guys are going AT IT from the opening bell!#UFCWichita pic.twitter.com/PIs0rAGoyc — UFC (@ufc) March 10, 2019

THE HYBRID!!!@NikoHybridPrice lands a VICIOUS right hand and stops Means in round 1! #UFCWichita pic.twitter.com/BUspq28Rlj — UFC (@ufc) March 10, 2019

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC on ESPN + 4. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.