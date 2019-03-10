UFC on ESPN + 4 Highlights: Omari Akhmedov Outlasts Tim Boetsch

Omari Akhmedov outlasts Tim Boetsch.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout at the UFC on ESPN + 4 from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. After three rounds, Omari was able to put on a decent performance against the tough veteran. 

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC on ESPN + 4. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

