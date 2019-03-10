UFC on ESPN + 4 Highlights: Omari Akhmedov Outlasts Tim Boetsch

Omari Akhmedov outlasts Tim Boetsch.
The two fighters met in a middleweight bout at the UFC on ESPN + 4 from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. After three rounds, Omari was able to put on a decent performance against the tough veteran.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
The Wolverine!@Omari_Akhmedov gets it done by UD! #UFCWichita pic.twitter.com/4X2F18e2AP
— UFC (@ufc) March 10, 2019
Ouch 🤕 #UFCWichita pic.twitter.com/38phJfLjCM
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 10, 2019
