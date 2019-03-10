UFC on ESPN + 4 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Junior dos Santos & Derrick Lewis Lead Pack

UFC on ESPN + 4 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC on ESPN + 4 took place on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. The main card aired on ESPN + at 8pm ET. The preliminary card aired on ESPN + at 5pm ET.

Junior dos Santos vs. Derrick Lewis in a heavyweight bout served as the headliner. Curtis Millender vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in a welterweight bout served as the co-headliner.

Rounding out the six bout main card was Niko Price vs. Tim Means in a welterweight bout, Ben Rothwell vs. Blagoy Ivanov in a heavyweight bout, Beneil Dariush vs. Drew Dober in a lightweight bout, and Omari Akhmedov vs. Tim Boetsch in a middleweight bout.

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Junior Dos Santos: $15,000 def. Derrick Lewis: $15,000

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos: $5,000 def. Curtis Millender: $4,000

Niko Price: $5,000 def. Tim Means: $15,000

Blagoy Ivanov: $3,500 def. Ben Rothwell: $10,000

Beneil Dariush: $10,000 def. Drew Dober: $10,000

Omari Akhmedov: $5,000 def. Tim Boetsch: $20,000

Anthony Rocco Martin: $10,000 def. Sergio Moraes: $10,000

Yana Kunitskaya: $3,500 def. Marion Reneau: $5,000

Grant Dawson: $3,500 def. Julian Erosa: $4,000

Maurice Greene: $3,500 def. Jeff Hughes: $3,500

Matt Schnell: $4,000 def. Louis Smolka: $10,000

Alex Morono: $5,000 def. Zak Ottow: $5,000

Alex White: $5,000 def. Dan Moret: $3,500