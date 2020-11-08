UFC on ESPN+ 40 Bonuses: Two Fighters Nab Performance Checks, FOTN Honors

The UFC on ESPN+ 40 bonuses have been released.

UFC on ESPN+ 40 took place inside UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the card was a light heavyweight clash between Glover Teixeira and Thiago Santos.

This fight saw Santos hurt Glover in the first round only to be dominated for the rest of the first and whole second round. Santos briefly turned things around when he dropped Glover, but the UFC veteran reversed the roles and finished him on the ground with strikes. Glover has now won 5 straight wins and is 15-5 in the UFC.

The co-main event saw more heavyweight action between Andrei Arlovski and Tanner Boser.

This was an interesting choice for the co-headlining spot on the card, but Andrei is a former UFC heavyweight champion although out of his prime. This fight saw odd performances by both fighters. It was a decent fight, but neither fighter had over 120 strikes for a fight that was all striking.

Andrei got the decision win and was throwing the more heavier shots, but this was a forgettable fight, which is a shame considering Andrei is a former champ and Boser had been on fire heading into the contest.

With there being four fighter performance bonuses, there was no “Fight of the Night” honors. Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Fight of the Night: Raoni Barcelos vs. Khalid Taha

Performances of the Night: Giga Chikadze and Alexandr Romanov

UFC on ESPN+ 40 Results: Glover Teixeira vs. Thiago Santos, Andrei Arlovski vs. Tanner Boser

UFC on ESPN+ 40 Results: Glover Teixeira vs. Thiago Santos, Andrei Arlovski vs. Tanner Boser

