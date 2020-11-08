Sunday, November 8, 2020

UFC on ESPN+ 40 Highlights: Andrei Arlovski Outpoints Tanner Boser

By Andrew Ravens

Andrei Arlovski vs. Tanner Boser was a straight-up heavyweight slugfest. 

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout on Saturday night (November 7, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN+ 40 event from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This wasn’t the greatest fight you’ll ever see. They had some moments with big shots being thrown including the end of the second round. However, there were no jaw-dropping moments nor neither of them getting hurt. It was a slow-paced fight. Through the first two rounds, Andrei had landed 18 out 52 strikes while Tanner was 23 out of 59. In the end, the judges gave the win to Andrei. 

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Arlovski entered this fight with a 2-2-1 record and alternative wins and losses over his past four fights. He was coming off a decision win over Philipe Lins this past May. 

Boser entered this fight on a two-fight winning streak over the likes of Philipe Lins and Raphael Pessoa by knockout. In fact, he went 4-1 in his last five bouts. 

UFC on ESPN+ 40 Results: Glover Teixeira vs. Thiago Santos, Andrei Arlovski vs. Tanner Boser

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 40. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

UFC on ESPN+ 40 Highlights: Andrei Arlovski Outpoints Tanner Boser

