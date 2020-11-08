UFC on ESPN+ 40 Highlights: Glover Teixeira Smashes Thiago Santos

Glover Teixeira vs. Thiago Santos was certainly a light heavyweight showdown that delivered.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout on Saturday night (November 7, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN+ 40 event from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

There was no stalling here as Teixeira got clipped with a good combo by Santos, but showed his toughness and got a takedown via a slam. Teixeira worked him over with strikes from there.

The second round was dominated by Teixeira, who got a takedown and dished out punishment. Teixeira nearly got a submission win, but ran out of time. Moving along to the third round, Santos dropped him and tried to capitalize, but couldn’t. Teixeira reversed and finished Santos with strikes from back mount.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Heavy shots! 🔨



Off to a quick start in the #UFCVegas13 main event. pic.twitter.com/EgvwGIX613 — UFC (@ufc) November 8, 2020

Santos with a HUGE left to open the round changes the momentum!! #UFCVegas13 pic.twitter.com/s53a4VyZko — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) November 8, 2020

Teixeira got a second round TKO win over Anthony Smith at UFC Jacksonville in May after he edged out Nikita Krylov at the UFC Vancouver event last September from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Entering that fight, Teixeira was coming off back-to-back wins over Karl Roberson and Ion Cutelaba. Teixeira had won three of his last four fights.

Santos made his long-awaited return after not being seen since dropping a split decision loss to then UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones at the UFC 239 pay-per-view event in July 2019. Before that, Santos had been on a four fight winning streak over the likes of Kevin Holland, Eryk Anders, Jimi Manuwa, and Jan Błachowicz.

UFC on ESPN+ 40 Results: Glover Teixeira vs. Thiago Santos, Andrei Arlovski vs. Tanner Boser

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 40. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.