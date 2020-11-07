UFC on ESPN+ 40 Results: Glover Teixeira TKO’s Thiago Santos

UFC on ESPN+ 40 went down tonight (Sat. November 7, 2020) from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It was headlined by a meeting between Glover Teixeira and Thiago Santos in a light heavyweight bout.

The co-headliner saw a heavyweight bout between Andrei Arlovski and Tanner Boser. Raoni Barcelos vs. Khalid Taha, Brendan Allen vs. Ian Heinisch, and Claudia Gadelha vs. Xiaonan Yan finished out the main card.

Glover Teixeira vs. Thiago Santos

Santos tagged him with a combo early and Glover went for a takedown, but Santos fired away with strikes. Glover had him pinned up against the fence then slammed him down and got in full mount. Glover rained down strikes while on top. The second round saw Teixeira come out and get a takedown. Teixeira got side control and rained down punches and elbow strikes. Santos was just stuck. Teixeira got a rear-naked choke, but ran out of time. The third round saw Santos drop Teixeira to open and Santos rained down big shots on top. Teixeira reversed and finished Santos with strikes from back mount.

Andrei Arlovski vs. Tanner Boser

They had a feeling out process early. It was a slow paced fight with each guy throwing punches. This was an exclusive kick boxing bout with no one entertaining the idea of taking each other down. Boser did land a solid overhand right at the end of the second round. At the end of two rounds, Tanner had thrown 59 strikes and Andrei had 52. Andrei started to land more powerful strikes in the third round while Boser was trying to catch him with the right strike. The judges gave the win to Andrei.

Raoni Barcelos vs. Khalid Taha

Raoni pounced on him right out of the gate and clinched up the fence so he could fire off several knee strikes. Taha answered until he got taken down. Raoni was able to take his back and rained down some strikes. Taha reversed and got on top in full guard. They eventually got upright and fought up against the fence throwing leather. The second round saw them strike it out. Taha was pushing the pace while Raoni was trying to counter strike. Raoni came out of the gate fast to the point where he stunned him up against the fence then took him down and rained down some strikes. Raoni got full guard and rained down strikes but Taha managed to get back to his feet and they exchanged to end the round. The judges gave the win to Raoni.

Giga Chikadze vs. Jamey Simmons

They clinched up right out of the gate. Jamey worked for a takedown, but Giga stuffed it. Giga landed a body kick then a head kick for the first-round KO win.

Claudia Gadelha vs. Yan Xiaonan

Claudia was quick to score a takedown in round one. Claudia worked her over with strikes and while Yan did get back to her feet, Claudia dragged her back down to dish out further damage to end the round. Yan started to let her hands go in the second round and was busting up Claudia with her lead jab. Claudia couldn’t get the range dialed in. The third round saw them continue to strike but Claudia was mixing in her takedown attempts. Yan did a good job of staying up and not getting taken down. In the end, the judges gave the win to Yan.

It was certain to have a great night of fights. Check out MMA News’ UFC on ESPN+ 40 results below:

Quick UFC On ESPN+ 40 Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN 2 & ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Light heavyweight bout: Glover Teixeira def. Thiago Santos by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:49 of Round 3

Heavyweight bout: Andrei Arlovski def. Tanner Boser by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Bantamweight bout: Raoni Barcelos def. Khalid Taha by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Featherweight bout: Giga Chikadze def. Jamey Simmons by TKO (head kick & punches) at 3:51 of Round 1

Women’s strawweight bout: Yan Xiaonan def. Claudia Gadelha by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Prelims (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)