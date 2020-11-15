Saturday, November 14, 2020

UFC On ESPN+ 41 Bonuses: Rafael Dos Anjos & Paul Felder Earn FOTN Honors

Four fighters got paid.

By Andrew Ravens

The UFC on ESPN+ 41 bonuses have been released.

UFC on ESPN+ 41 took place inside UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the card was a lightweight clash between Rafael dos Anjos and Paul Felder. 

This fight saw Felder take it on five days notice and brought a fight to RDA. It was a really fun fight, but the takedowns by RDA were just too great for Felder. The part-time commentator did look good while striking, but it just wasn’t enough. For some reason, a judge gave Felder three rounds so it was a split decision, but it was pretty clear that RDA won this fight. 

The co-main event saw more action between Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Khaos Williams.

There’s not much to say about this fight considering it only lasted 30 seconds. This fight saw Khaos knock him dead with one punch. Abdul went stiff and took a minute to know where he was as a result. This is Khaos’ second UFC fight and he continues to impress. 

Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Performances of the Night: Sean Strickland and Khaos Williams

Fight of the Night: Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Paul Felder

UFC on ESPN+ 41 Results: Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Paul Felder, Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Khaos Williams

MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC on ESPN+ 41. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

Were the right choices made for the UFC on ESPN+ 41 bonuses?

