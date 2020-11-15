UFC on ESPN+ 41 Highlights: Khaos Williams Gets One Shot KO Win

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Khaos Williams didn’t last long at all.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout on Saturday night (November 14, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN+ 41 event from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the first round, Khaos blasted him with a straight right hand down the middle and that’s a wrap. Adbul was stiff as a result.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

HE DID IT AGAIN 🤯@khaosOXwilliams landed the boom in 30 seconds at #UFCVegas14 pic.twitter.com/tsrKkSxPYP — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 15, 2020

Alhassan entered this fight with a pro-MMA record of 10-2 and went 3-2 in his last five bouts including a three fight winning streak before having it snapped thanks to a decision loss to Mounir Lazzez this past July.

Williams entered this fight on a seven-fight winning streak including a first-round KO win over Alex Morono at UFC 247.

