UFC On ESPN+ 41 Results: Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Paul Felder

UFC On ESPN+ 41 goes down tonight (Sat. November 14, 2020) from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Rafael dos Anjos and Paul Felder in a lightweight bout.

RDA dropped a decision loss to Michael Chiesa at the UFC Raleigh event this past January in his last fight and before that, got beat via decision by Leon Edwards at the UFC San Antonio event from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

Before that, Dos Anjos snapped a two-fight losing streak when he picked up a submission win over Kevin Lee by arm-triangle choke in the fourth round to win the fight in the headliner for the UFC Rochester that took place on May 18, 2019 at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York. He also dropped a loss to now-UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman back in November 2018.

As for Felder, along with juggling UFC analyst/commentating duties, he was riding a two-fight winning streak heading into his previous fight. In his previous fight, he was edged out by split decision to Dan Hooker at the UFC Auckland event from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. Before that, he had scored a decision win over Edson Barboza at the UFC 242 pay-per-view event. Before that, he picked up a victory over James Vick in February. This saw him suffer a collapsed lung in the fight.

The co-headliner will see a bout between Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Khaos Williams. Kay Hansen vs. Cory McKenna, Eryk Anders vs. Antonio Arroyo (has been nixed), and Brendan Allen vs. Sean Strickland finishes out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC on ESPN+ 41 results below:

Quick UFC on ESPN+ 41 Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Lightweight bout: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Paul Felder

Welterweight bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Khaos Williams

Women’s strawweight bout: Kay Hansen vs. Cory McKenna

Catchweight bout: Brendan Allen vs. Sean Strickland

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)