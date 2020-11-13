UFC on ESPN+ 41 Weigh-In Results: Main Event Set

The UFC on ESPN+ 41 weigh-ins are now complete!

Tomorrow night, UFC on ESPN+41 will take place inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Paul Felder steps in on five days’ notice to face Rafael dos Anjos. Both fighters successfully made weight.

The same cannot be said for one half of the co-main event, Abdul Razak Alhassan, who weighed in 1.5 pounds over the welterweight limit and will be fined 20% of his fight purse when facing Khaos Williams. Also missing weight by 1.5 pounds and fined 20% of his purse is Eryk Anders who will be taking on Antonio Arroyo. The biggest weight miss goes to veteran Louis Smolka, who missed the bantamweight limit by three full pounds and will be fined 20 percent of his purse as well.

One fight was scrapped from the card: Saparbek Safarov vs. Julian Marquez will no longer be taking place after Safarov was unable to make it to the scale due to weight-cutting issues.

UFC on ESPN+ 41 takes place Saturday, November 14, streaming live and exclusively on ESPN+. The main card kicks off at 7:00 PM Eastern, with the prelims beginning at 4:00 PM. Below is the full fight card and weigh-in results for tomorrow’s event:

MAIN CARD

Rafael dos Anjos (156) vs. Paul Felder (155.75)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (172.5)* vs. Khaos Williams (170)

Kay Hansen (115.5) vs. Cory McKenna (116)

Eryk Anders (187.5)** vs. Antonio Arroyo (185.5)

Brendan Allen (193.5) vs. Sean Strickland (194.5) (195-pound catchweight)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Miranda Granger (115.5) vs. Ashley Yoder (115.5)

Rhys McKee (170.5) vs. Alex Morono (170.5)

Louis Smolka (139)* vs. Jose Quinonez (135)

Randa Markos (116) vs. Kanako Murata (115)

Geraldo de Freitas (136) vs. Tony Gravely (135.5)

Don’Tale Mayes (262) vs. Roque Martinez (244)