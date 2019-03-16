UFC on ESPN+ 5 Highlights: Claudio Silva Submits Danny Roberts

Claudio Silva Submits Danny Roberts in a grappling affair.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 5 event from the O2 Arena in London, England. Roberts is caught in an armbar, scoops him up and slams Silva down. He almost escapes but the fight is over as Roberts verbally tapped out.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

A WILD FINISH! Make it 1️⃣3️⃣ straight victories for Cláudio Silva! Tune in now ➡️ https://t.co/7gsc6RQiv8 #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/CkP4kiNidy — UFC (@ufc) March 16, 2019

