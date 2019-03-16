UFC on ESPN+ 5 Highlights: Dan Ige Taps Danny Henry

Dan Ige made short work of Danny Henry.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 5 event from the O2 Arena in London, England. In the first round, Ige got the back of Henry and locked in the rear-naked choke for the win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Crowd SILENCED! Take a look at the power shots that set up the submission. @DynamiteDan808 #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/8ReMIobSE9 — UFC (@ufc) March 16, 2019

