UFC on ESPN+ 5 Highlights: Dan Ige Taps Danny Henry

By
Andrew Ravens
-
0

Dan Ige made short work of Danny Henry.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 5 event from the O2 Arena in London, England. In the first round, Ige got the back of Henry and locked in the rear-naked choke for the win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 5. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

