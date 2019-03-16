UFC on ESPN+ 5 Highlights: Jack Marshman Edges Out John Phillips

Jack Marshman edges out John Phillips.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 5 event from the O2 Arena in London, England. After three rounds that were lackluster, Marshman was able to squeak out the split decision win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 5. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.