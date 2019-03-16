UFC on ESPN+ 5 Highlights: Leon Edwards Out Grapples Gunnar Nelson

Gunnar Nelson put on a fun fight against Leon Edwards.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 5 event from the O2 Arena in London, England. After three rounds of well-rounded fighting, Edwards grabbed split the decision win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 5. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

