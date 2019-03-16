UFC on ESPN+ 5 Highlights: Leon Edwards Out Grapples Gunnar Nelson

Gunnar Nelson put on a fun fight against Leon Edwards.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 5 event from the O2 Arena in London, England. After three rounds of well-rounded fighting, Edwards grabbed split the decision win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

OOOOOOHHH! Gunnar goes down and hangs on as we head to round 2️⃣! #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/O4e5UtKppH — UFC (@ufc) March 16, 2019

