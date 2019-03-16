UFC on ESPN+ 5 Highlights: Mike Grundy TKO’s Nad Narimani

Mike Grundy put on a performance against Nad Narimani.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 5 event from the O2 Arena in London, England. In the second round, Nad is clobbered by a huge left hook and he drops. Nad gets up but he’s in deep trouble. Grundy tees off on him with punches until the referee stops it.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Don't call it a comeback!@MGWrestling gave us one heck of a start at #UFCLondon! Tune in now ➡️ https://t.co/7gsc6RQiv8 pic.twitter.com/Ht77x6nIgC — UFC (@ufc) March 16, 2019

