UFC on ESPN+ 5 Highlights: Nathaniel Wood Taps Jose Alberto Quinonez

Nathaniel Wood taps Jose Alberto Quinonez to win his latest fight.
The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 5 event from the O2 Arena in London, England. The finish of the fight saw Wood take Quinonez’s back during a scramble and locks in the rear-naked choke. Quinonez can’t escape and taps out
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
Performing for his home crowd!@TheProspectMMA gets the submission in round 2️⃣!
Tune in now ➡️ https://t.co/7gsc6RQiv8 #UFCLondon
— UFC (@ufc) March 16, 2019
Welcome home, @TheProspectMMA! #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/A1NgletxhY
— UFC (@ufc) March 16, 2019
