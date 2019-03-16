UFC on ESPN+ 5 Highlights: Nathaniel Wood Taps Jose Alberto Quinonez

Nathaniel Wood taps Jose Alberto Quinonez to win his latest fight.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 5 event from the O2 Arena in London, England. The finish of the fight saw Wood take Quinonez’s back during a scramble and locks in the rear-naked choke. Quinonez can’t escape and taps out

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

