UFC on ESPN+ 5 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Jorge Masvidal Tops List

UFC on ESPN+ 5 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC on ESPN+ 5 (also known as UFC London) took place on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at The O2 Arena in London, England. The main card aired on ESPN + at 4 pm ET. The preliminary card aired on ESPN + at 1 pm ET.

Darren Till vs. Jorge Masvidal in a welterweight bout served as the headliner. In the co-main event, Gunnar Nelson vs. Leon Edwards in a welterweight bout took place.

Rounding out the six bout main card was Volkan Oezdemir vs. Dominick Reyes in a light heavyweight bout, Nathaniel Wood vs. Jose Alberto Quinonez in a bantamweight bout, Danny Roberts vs. Claudio Silva in a welterweight bout, and Jack Marshman vs. John Phillips in a middleweight bout.

The full UFC on ESPN+ 5 payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Jorge Masvidal: $15,000 def. Darren Till: $5,000

Leon Edwards: $10,000 def. Gunnar Nelson: $10,000

Dominick Reyes: $4,000 def. Volkan Oezdemir: $5,000

Nathaniel Wood: $3,500 def. Jose Quinonez: $5,000

Claudio Silva: $4,000 def. Danny Roberts: $5,000

Jack Marshman: $5,000 def. John Phillips: $3,500

Arnold Allen: $4,000 def. Jordan Rinaldi: $4,000

Marc Diakiese: $5,000 def. Joseph Duffy: $5,000

Saparbek Safarov: $3,500 def. Nicolae Negumereanu: $3,500

Dan Ige: $4,000 def. Danny Henry: $3,500

Molly McCann: $3,500 def. Priscila Cachoeira: $3,500

Mike Grundy: $3,500 def. Nad Narimani: $3,500