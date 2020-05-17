UFC on ESPN 8 Bonuses: Song Yadong Cashes Out

The UFC on ESPN 8 bonuses have been released.

On May 16, the UFC held another event inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The event was held behind closed doors, meaning no fans were in attendance. The card was headlined by a heavyweight battle.

In the main event, Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris collided. Overeem scored a second-round TKO victory. He was the eighth-ranked UFC heavyweight going into the bout, while Harris held the ninth spot. This was Harris’ first bout since the tragic death of his stepdaughter.

The co-headliner saw Claudia Gadelha take on Angela Hill in a women’s strawweight clash. This was a hotly contested bout that resulted in some controversy. Gadelha took the split nod and some fans expressed their dismay over the decision.

Also featured on the main card was a featherweight scrap between Edson Barboza and Dan Ige. Fight fans also criticized the judges in this one. Ige vs. Barboza did indeed go the distance in a three-round fight. Ige was awarded the split decision victory.

Cortney Casey earned a $50,000 bonus for “Performance of the Night.” She submitted Mara Romero Borella via armbar. Miguel Baeza also earned a performance bonus by stopping Matt Brown via TKO. Song Yadong vs. Marlon Vera received “Fight of the Night” honors. Yadong scored a unanimous decision victory.

Do you agree with the UFC on ESPN 8 bonus winners chosen?