UFC on ESPN 8 Highlights: Alistair Overeem Stops Walt Harris

Walt Harris vs. Alistair Overeem was explosive at UFC on ESPN 8

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC on ESPN 8 event on Saturday night from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on ESPN. The first round of this fight was simply bonkers.

Harris dropped him with a big shot then swarmed him on the ground with more big shots. However, Harris got too aggressive and slipped, which led to Overeem taking over the rest of the round with ground and pound.

Moving forward to the second round, Overeem clipped him with a big shot, and Harris went down to the ground where the former title contender finished him with shots.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Harris entered this fight with notable wins over Aleksei Oleinik at the UFC San Antonio event from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas by KO and Sergey Spivak by first-round TKO at the UFC Ottawa event in May. Before that, his split decision win was turned over to a no contest with Andrei Arlovski at the UFC 232 pay-per-view event once Harris tested positive for a drug test.

In his latest fight, Overeem lost by KO to Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the headliner of the UFC Washington event from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Before that, he smashed Aleksei Oleinik at the UFC St. Petersburg event from the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg, Russia. Before that, Overeem finished Sergey Pavlovich in the co-headliner of UFC Beijing in November 2018 at Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China.

