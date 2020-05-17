UFC on ESPN 8 Highlights: Claudia Gadelha Outpoints Angela Hill

Claudia Gadelha vs. Angela Hill in the co-main event of UFC on ESPN 8 is in the books.

The two fighters met in a women’s strawweight bout at the UFC on ESPN 8 event on Saturday night from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on ESPN.

It turned out that the third round was the most important round as Gadelha took the first round as she was being the aggressor and scoring a takedown before getting side control. On the flip side, Hill took the second as Hill dropped her right a big right hand then landed some shots on the ground before letting her get back up. Gadelha took the split decision win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

The hands of @AngieOverkill are starting to find a home 🎯 #UFCFL pic.twitter.com/Q2TGAI0F6Y — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 17, 2020

Gadelha has gone 2-2 in her last four fights with wins over Carla Esparza and Randa Markos while she dropped loss to Jessica Andrade and Nina Nina Ansaroff. All of those fights went the distance.

Hill has been on a roller coaster ride in her previous six bouts with three losses and three wins. In her last three, Hill finished Hannah Cifers at the UFC Raleigh event. Before that, she beat Jodie Esquibel at UFC Florida in April 2019, a decision loss to Yan Xiaonan by decision at UFC 238 and then a TKO win over Ariane Carmelossi in September.

