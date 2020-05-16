UFC on ESPN 8 Highlights: Cortney Casey Submits Mara Romero Borella

Cortney Casey vs. Mara Romero Borella ended early at UFC on ESPN 8.

The two fighters met in a women’s flyweight bout at the UFC on ESPN 8 event on Saturday night from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on ESPN.

In the first round of the fight, Borella had her down on the ground and in guard but when she took a moment from working, Casey managed to snap in an armbar to walk away with the win. This was her first finish since 2016.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Beautiful armbar by @CastIron_Casey leads to her first finish since 2016 #UFCFL pic.twitter.com/VCh0UayN6p — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 16, 2020

