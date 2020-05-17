UFC on ESPN 8 Highlights: Dan Ige Edges Out Edson Barboza

Edson Barboza vs. Dan Ige lived up to expectations set out by fight fans at UFC on ESPN 8.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC on ESPN 8event on Saturday night from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on ESPN.

Barboza nearly ended the fight in the first round but Igle managed to recover and it turned into a striking affair. Barboza took over in the second round that was highlighted by Barboza’s takedown. Igle took over the third round. The judges gave the split decision to Barboza.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Wasting 𝐍𝐎 time in his new home 🤯 #UFCFL

Heading into this fight, Barboza came off a decision loss to Paul Felder at the UFC 242 show from The Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. He also dropped a big knockout loss to Justin Gaethje in March at UFC on ESPN 2. The Brazilian was just 1-4 in his past five fights.

Ige was on a five-fight winning streak heading into this fight with a decision win over Mirsad Bektic at UFC 247, a TKO win over Mike Santiago at UFC 225, a decision victory over Jordan Griffin in December 2018, and then a submission win over Danny Henry in March 2019. He also went the distance with Kevin Aguilar in June 2019.

