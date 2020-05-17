UFC on ESPN 8 Highlights: Kevin Holland Makes Quick Work Of Anthony Hernandez

Kevin Holland made quick work of Anthony Hernandez at UFC on ESPN 8.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout at the UFC on ESPN 8 event on Saturday night from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on ESPN.

In the first round of the fight, Holland landed an elbow strike then a big knee strike to the gut that hurt his opponent then swarmed him with strikes until the referee stopped the fight. It only took 39 seconds.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

