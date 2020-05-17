UFC on ESPN 8 Highlights: Krzysztof Jotko Points His Way To Victory

Eryk Anders vs. Krzysztof Jotko continued the action at UFC on ESPN 8.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout at the UFC on ESPN 8 event on Saturday night from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on ESPN. It was all about clinch control and body shots.

The trend of the fight was just that with some takedowns and striking mixed in there for points with the judges. The judges gave the win to Jotko.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Anders entered this fight on a two-fight winning streak with wins over Vinicius Moreira by KO at the UFC Minneapolis event from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Gerald Meerschaert by split decision in October 2019. These wins snapped a three-fight losing streak.

Jotko had five straight wins in the UFC before dropping three losses David Branch, Uriah Hall and Brad Tavares. He got back to his winning ways after a yearlong layoff when he took a unanimous decision from Alen Amedovski at UFC on ESPN+ 7 in Russia. In his previous fight, Jotko decisioned Marc-Andre Barriault in a lackluster fight at the UFC 240 pay-per-view event from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

