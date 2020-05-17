UFC on ESPN 8 Highlights: Miguel Baeza Finishes Matt Brown

Miguel Baeza finished Matt Brown at UFC on ESPN 8.
The two fighters met in a middleweight bout at the UFC on ESPN 8 event on Saturday night from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on ESPN.
The first round was wild as both fighters hurt each other. In the second, Baeza landed a few leg kicks before Brown walked into a major league left hook by Baeza that dropped Brown and led to Baeza landing some shots on the ground to finish the fight.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
