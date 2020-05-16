UFC on ESPN 8 Highlights: Rodrigo Nascimento Taps Don’Tale Mayes

Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don’Tale Mayes didn’t end early but there was a finish at UFC on ESPN 8.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC Florida event on Saturday night from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on ESPN.

In the second round, Nascimento managed to score a takedown, take the back, and lock in the rear-naked choke for the win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Once it hit the mat, Rodrigo Nascimento closed the show quickly 😤 #UFCFL pic.twitter.com/DEuYqsLLKr — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 16, 2020

UFC on ESPN 8 Results: Walt Harris vs. Alistair Overeem, Claudia Gadelha vs. Angela Hill

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC on ESPN 8. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.