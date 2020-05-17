UFC on ESPN 8 Highlights: Song Yadong Outlasts Marlon Vera

Marlon Vera vs. Song Yadong opened the main card of UFC on ESPN 8 with a bang.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC on ESPN 8 event on Saturday night from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on ESPN. This was a solid fight with some good striking exchanges.

Vera managed to score three takedowns in the third round and did some damage while looking for submission attempts. In the end, the judges gave the win to Yadong by decision. Vera wasn’t happy with the outcome.



Vera entered this fight on a five-fight winning streak with all of them ending by finishes. KO wins over Wuliji Buren, Frankie Saenz, and most recently Andre Ewell. He also holds submission wins over Guido Cannetti and Nohelin Hernandez.

Yadong was on a seven-fight winning streak with four of them coming under the UFC banner and three of them by finishes heading into his previous fight. This bout saw him go to a majority decision with Cody Stamann in December 2019.

