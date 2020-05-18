UFC on ESPN 8 Medical Suspensions: Miguel Baeza Facing 180-Day Sit

The UFC on ESPN 8 medical suspensions have been released.

This past Saturday night (May 16), another UFC event was held inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. No fans were in attendance due to the COVID-19 crisis. This was just the third UFC event since March 14.

UFC on ESPN 8 Medical Suspensions

The Florida Boxing Commission has released the medical suspensions for UFC on ESPN 8. Welterweight Miguel Baeza, who defeated Matt Brown via second-round TKO, could be out up to 180 days unless he is cleared by a physician. Specific injuries were not revealed. Peep the full list of medical suspensions below (via MMAJunkie).

Alistair Overeem: Suspended 45 days def. Walt Harris: Suspended 45 days

Claudia Gadelha: Suspended 30 days def. Angela Hill: No suspension

Dan Ige: Suspended 30 days def. Edson Barboza: Suspended 30 days

Song Yadong: Suspended 30 days def. Marlon Vera: Suspended 30 days

Miguel Baeza: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by a physician; 30 days mandatory def. Matt Brown: Suspended 60 days

Kevin Holland: No suspension def. Anthony Hernandez: Suspended 45 days

Giga Chikadze: 180 days or until cleared by a physician; 30 days mandatory def. Irwin Rivera: 180 days or until cleared by a physician; 30 days mandatory

Nate Landwehr: Suspended 30 days def. Darren Elkins: Suspended 45 days

Cortney Casey: No suspension def. Mara Romero Borella: 180 days or until cleared by a physician; 30 days mandatory

Rodrigo Nascimento: 30 days or until cleared by a physician def. Don’Tale Mayes: No suspension

The other fighter looking at a potential 180-day sit is Mara Romero Borella. She was submitted by Cortney Casey via armbar.

A heavyweight tilt between Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris served as the main event of UFC on ESPN 8. Harris had Overeem in serious trouble early on and looked to be on the verge of a TKO win. “The Big Ticket” ran out of steam and Overeem capitalized with a second-round TKO finish.