UFC on ESPN 8 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The virtual UFC on ESPN 8 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

Tonight (May 16), UFC on ESPN 8 takes place inside the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. In the headliner, heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris will collide. UFC on ESPN 8’s co-main event will see strawweight Claudia Gadelha go one-on-one with Angela Hill. Featherweight action between Edson Barboza and Dan Ige will also be featured on the main card. Catch live results here.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course, anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC on ESPN 8 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 12:15 a.m. ET.

Here’s the full card for UFC on ESPN 8.

Main Card (ESPN, 9 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight bout: Walt Harris vs. Alistair Overeem

Women’s strawweight bout: Claudia Gadelha vs. Angela Hill

Featherweight bout: Edson Barboza vs. Dan Ige

Middleweight bout: Eryk Anders vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Featherweight bout: Marlon Vera vs. Song Yadong

Prelims (ESPN, 6:00 p.m. ET)