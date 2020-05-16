UFC on ESPN 8 Results: Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris

Check out MMA News' UFC on ESPN 8 results, featuring a main event meeting between Walt Harris and Alistair Overeem in a heavyweight bout.

UFC on ESPN 8 goes down tonight (Sat., 2019) from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Walt Harris and Alistair Overeem in a heavyweight bout.

Harris entered this fight with notable wins over Aleksei Oleinik at the UFC San Antonio event from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas by KO and Sergey Spivak by first-round TKO at the UFC Ottawa event in May. Before that, his split decision win was turned over to a no contest with Andrei Arlovski at the UFC 232 pay-per-view event once Harris tested positive for a drug test.

In his latest fight, Overeem lost by KO to Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the headliner of the UFC Washington event from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Before that, he smashed Aleksei Oleinik at the UFC St. Petersburg event from the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg, Russia. Before that, Overeem finished Sergey Pavlovich in the co-headliner of UFC Beijing in November 2018 at Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China.

The co-headliner will see Claudia Gadelha vs. Angela Hill battle it out in a women’s strawweight bout.

Edson Barboza vs. Dan Ige in a featherweight bout, Eryk Anders vs. Krzysztof Jotko in a middleweight bout, and Marlon Vera vs. Song Yadong in a featherweight bout rounds out the five bout main card.

Walt Harris vs. Alistair Overeem

Claudia Gadelha vs. Angela Hill

Edson Barboza vs. Dan Ige

Eryk Anders vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Marlon Vera vs. Song Yadong

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check out MMA News’ UFC on ESPN 8results below:

Quick UFC on ESPN 8 Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN, 9 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight bout: Walt Harris vs. Alistair Overeem

Women’s strawweight bout: Claudia Gadelha vs. Angela Hill

Featherweight bout: Edson Barboza vs. Dan Ige

Middleweight bout: Eryk Anders vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Featherweight bout: Marlon Vera vs. Song Yadong

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 6:00 p.m. ET)

Welterweight bout: Miguel Baeza vs. Matt Brown

Middleweight bout: Anthony Hernandez vs. Kevin Holland

Featherweight bout: Giga Chikadze vs. Irwin Rivera

Women’s flyweight bout: Cortney Casey vs. Mara Romero Borella

Featherweight bout: Darren Elkins vs. Nate Landwehr

Heavyweight bout: Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don’Tale Mayes

**Keep refreshing for live results**