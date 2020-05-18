UFC on ESPN 8 Salaries: Alistair Overeem Tops The List

The UFC held its third event in eight days in Jacksonville, Florida for UFC on ESPN 8 and Alistair Overeem topped the list in disclosed salary.

Overeem earned a second-round TKO win over Walt Harris and to get back into the win column and earned $400,000 in the process. His opponent in Harris made $75,000 for his efforts.

On the card, only five fighters made six figures as both Claudia Gadelha and Krzysztof Jotko pocketed $108,000. Dan Ige and Cortney Casey were the others just breaking the six figure margin as they banked $100,000.

Journalist Jed I. Goodman got the disclosed payouts by the Florida State Athletic Commissions. The salaries are strictly the disclosed pay from the UFC. So, it does not include any money from sponsors, Reebok, or any ‘under the table’ money received from the UFC.

UFC on ESPN 8 Main Card Salaries:

Alistair Overeem ($400,000) def. Walt Harrus ($75,000)

Claudia Gadelha ($108,000) def. Angela Hill ($54,000)

Dan Ige ($100,000) def. Edson Barboza ($79,000)

Krzysztof Jotko ($108,000) def. Eryk Anders ($61,000)

Yadong Song ($96,000) def. Marlon Vera ($65,000)

UFC on ESPN 8 Preliminary Salaries:

Miguel Baeza ($24,000) def. Matt Brown ($85,000)

Kevin Holland ($52,000) def. Anthony Hernandez ($12,000)

Giga Chikadze ($28,000) def. Irwin Rivera ($14,000)

Nate Landwehr ($26,000) def. Darren Elkins ($62,000)

Cortney Casey ($100,000) def. Mara Romero Borella ($20,000)

Rodrigo Nascimento ($20,000) def. Don’Tale Mayes ($10,000)

The UFC will return on May 30 at a location to be determined.