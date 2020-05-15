UFC on ESPN 8 Weigh-ins Results: Main Event Official

UPDATE #1: The UFC on ESPN 8 weigh-in results are rolling through. The main event is official. Irwin Rivera still needs to weigh in and he will do so separate from other fighters as he awaits results of COVID-19 test.

UPDATE #2: Urijah Faber weighed in at 153.5 as a potential replacement. There is no lightweight bout on the card.

The UFC on ESPN 8 weigh-ins are here.

Tomorrow night (May 16), another UFC Fight Night card will be held inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. There will be no fans in attendance. In the headliner, Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris will do battle in a heavyweight scrap.

Also featured on the card will be a strawweight bout between Claudia Gadelha and Angela Hill. Edson Barboza will also be in action as he’ll take on Dan Ige. Eryk Anders vs. Krzysztof Jotkp and Marlon Vera vs. Song Yadong will also take place on the main card.

The featured preliminary bout will see welterweight action as Matt Brown shares the Octagon with Miguel Baeza. Kevin Holland vs. Anthony Hernandez and Cortney Casey vs. Mara Romero Borella will also be seen on the prelims.

The weigh-ins will begin today at 9 a.m. ET. You can watch the live stream below courtesy of MMAFighting. Keep refreshing this page for live UFC on ESPN 8 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN)

Alistair Overeem (253.5) vs. Walt Harris (264.5)

Claudia Gadelha (115.5) vs. Angela Hill (115)

Dan Ige (146) vs. Edson Barboza (145.5)

Eryk Anders (186) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (185.5)

Song Yadong (145.5) vs. Marlon Vera (145.5)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+)

Matt Brown (171) vs. Miguel Baeza (170.5)

Anthony Hernandez (185.5) vs. Kevin Holland (182.5)

Giga Chikadze (145.5) vs. Irwin Rivera*

Cortney Casey (126) vs. Mara Romero Borella (125.5)

Darren Elkins (146) vs. Nate Landwehr (146)

Rodrigo Nascimento (255) vs. Don’Tale Maye (241)

NOTE: Marvin Vettori weighed in at 203.5 as an alternate. There are no light heavyweight fights on the card.

*- Irwin Rivera is weighing in separately from other fighters pending his COVID-19 test results