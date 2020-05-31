UFC on ESPN 9 Bonuses: Brandon Royval & Tim Elliott Cash Out

The UFC on ESPN 9 bonuses have been released.

On May 30, the UFC returned to Las Vegas. The event was held inside the UFC APEX. UFC on ESPN 9 took place behind closed doors, meaning no fans were in attendance. The card was headlined by a welterweight battle.

In the main event, Gilbert Burns and Tyron Woodley collided. Burns emerged victorious with a dominant unanimous decision win. He was the sixth-ranked UFC welterweight going into the bout, while Woodley held the number one spot. This was Woodley’s first bout since March 2019.

The co-headliner saw Augusto Sakai take on Blagoy Ivanov in a heavyweight clash. The bout went the distance. Sakai earned the split decision victory.

Also featured on the main card was a catchweight scrap between Billy Quarantillo and Spike Carlyle. Many fans believe this should’ve been the “Fight of the Night.” It wasn’t but UFC president Dana White did say he would “take care” of Quarantillo and Carlyle during the post-fight press conference. Quarantillo won the bout via unanimous decision.

Burns earned a $50,000 bonus for “Performance of the Night.” As mentioned, he decimated Woodley for the unanimous decision. Mackenzie Dern also earned a performance bonus by stopping Hannah Cifers via submission. Brandon Royval vs. Tim Elliott received “Fight of the Night” honors. Royval scored a second-round submission victory.

Do you agree with the UFC on ESPN 9 bonus winners chosen?