UFC on ESPN 9 Highlights: Augusto Sakai Edges Out Blagoy Ivanov

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Augusto Sakai delivered the heavyweight slugfest that was promised at UFC on ESPN 9.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout on Saturday night (May 30, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 9 from Las Vegas, Nevada at the Apex. This was a typical heavyweight fight that didn’t end in the first round. Two guys just throwing leather. The judges gave the win to Sakai by split decision.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Ivanov was looking to pick up his third win in a row under the UFC banner entering his previous fight against Derrick Lewis at UFC 244 but lost by split decision. After dropping a loss in his UFC debut against Junior dos Santos, Ivanov picked up unanimous decision victories over Ben Rothwell and Tai Tuivasa.

Sakai entered this fight on a five fight winning streak with three of those coming under the UFC banner. These wins include a TKO win over Chase Sherman, a split decision nod against Andrei Arlovski, and a KO win over Marcin Tybura in September 2019.

UFC on ESPN 9 Results: Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns, Blagoy Ivanov vs. Augusto Sakai

