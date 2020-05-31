UFC on ESPN 9 Highlights: Billy Quarantillo Decisions Spike Carlyle in Wild Fight

Billy Quarantillo vs Spike Carlyle served as the unknown match featured on the UFC on ESPN 9 card.

The two fighters met in a catchweight bout on Saturday night (May 30, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 9 from Las Vegas, Nevada at the Apex. Originally, this fight was supposed to be featured on the prelims but bumped at the last minute.

It was a wild fight that opened when Spike hit a running front kick then swarmed on him with strikes until Billy went to the ground.

Carlyle got tired in the second round after a wild first and majority second round where he was the more active fighter but also the guy throwing out the more punishment.

Quarantillo did turn things around in the third round and in the end, the judges gave him the decision win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

"It's like a movie." 😅



Carlyle began the walk back to the corner before the end of the round. #UFCVegas pic.twitter.com/uKet8noy7m — UFC (@ufc) May 31, 2020

https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1266915813358854147

🚨 Breaking:



"Fight to the bell" is NOT just a saying 😳 #UFCVegas pic.twitter.com/ktMLzVhukw — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) May 31, 2020

Swinging to the finish! 👊



How do you score it? 🤔 #UFCVegas pic.twitter.com/1uerYbYPzR — UFC (@ufc) May 31, 2020

Spike Carlyle and @BillyQMMA delivered the night's wildest fight from bell to bell 🤯 #UFCVegas pic.twitter.com/quxfiqECMu — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 31, 2020

