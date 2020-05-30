UFC on ESPN 9 Highlights: Brandon Royval Submits Tim Elliott

Tim Elliott vs Brandon Royval was an exciting fight at UFC on ESPN 9.

The two fighters met in a flyweight bout on Saturday night (May 30, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 9 from Las Vegas, Nevada at the Apex. After a back and forth fight with both guys trying to end the finish by submissions, but it was Royval who ended up in side control and locking in the arm-triangle for the victory in the second round.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Welcome to the UFC, @brandonroyval 👋 #UFCVegas



The debutant submitted Tim Elliott in the second round. pic.twitter.com/UKTUrnFUYz — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 30, 2020

