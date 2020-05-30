UFC on ESPN 9 Highlights: Casey Kenney Taps Louis Smolka

Casey Kenney made short work of Louis Smolka at UFC on ESPN 9.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout on Saturday night (May 30, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 9 from Las Vegas, Nevada at the Apex.

In the third round of the fight, Kenny not only rocked Smolka but also got him down to the ground and tapped him with a one-arm guillotine choke.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Wobbles him then sinks in the choke! 🤯@CKMMA135 with the quick night in the office!#UFCVegas ➡️ LIVE on @ESPN pic.twitter.com/tZbZgXbEWu — UFC (@ufc) May 30, 2020

UFC on ESPN 9 Results: Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns, Blagoy Ivanov vs. Augusto Sakai

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC on ESPN 9. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.